N.Y. Times Reporter Disinvited to Vanity Fair Oscar Party Following Coverage

After a story published on Thursday, the paper's staffers say a reporter for the Times was disinvited to the magazine's Oscar party on Sunday. Per a top editor: "They said it 'feels like the Times has already run their coverage of the VF party this year,' they said. I guess we did!"

"It Was the Hottest Oscar Night Party. What Happened?"

That was the title of a New York Times story published Thursday. Beneath those bold letters were more than 2200 words written by reporters Katherine Rosman and Brooks Barnes detailing a buzzy narrative about the inner workings of Vanity Fair's iconic Oscar party, an A-list packed affair held every year during and following the Academy Awards. The story said that while the party has increased its partnership arrangements with brands like L’Oréal Paris, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Johnnie Walker, Hennessy X.O., and Verizon, it has, according to sources, lost its luster as the most exclusive stop on the Oscars party circuit.

The reporting has now cost the New York Times an invite to Sunday's Vanity Fair party.

Choire Sicha, editor of the New York Times Style section, was the first to reveal the news via tweet posted Friday afternoon. Per the tweet: "Just got word that Vanity Fair has disinvited The New York Times from covering their annual Oscars party. They said it 'feels like the Times has already run their coverage of the VF party this year,' they said. I guess we did!"

Rosman also responded to the RSVP renege on Twitter: "My apologies to the New York Times reporter who has been disinvited from the Vanity Fair Oscar party because of my and [Brooks Barnes] reporting. You’re welcome to come to my apartment to watch with me & my kids. Not a single brand exec will be there!"

Reached by The Hollywood Reporter Friday afternoon, New York Times spokesperson Danielle Rhoades Ha confirmed the tweets. "Yes, I can confirm that a reporter and photographer were disinvited from covering the event."

It is unclear who the reporter and photographer are who have been banned from attending, though THR has confirmed that it is neither Barnes nor Rosman who were assigned to cover. THR has reached out to a rep for Vanity Fair for comment.

The news isn't sitting well with media insiders.

Dylan Byers, senior media reporter for MSNBC and NBC News, said that he won't be attending the party after today's news. "I have decided not to attend this year’s Vanity Fair Oscars party in light of their decision to ban the @NYTimes on account of their very legitimate reporting. The decision to ban the Times because of critical reporting is incongruous with journalistic values VF claims to uphold."

New York Times media reporter Edmund Lee also raised concerns about retaliation from a brand known for investigative reporting. "After great reporting by @katierosman @brooksbarnesNYT on @VanityFair Oscars party, Conde Nast saw fit to ban Times reporters from covering the event. This, from a publication that touts journalism," Lee said on Twitter.

It's also a publication that has been the subject of several stories this week. Today, the Los Angeles Times published a story titled "Can Vanity Fair's Radhika Jones Keep the Party Going?" The story, like the Times article, mentioned how Jones took over the top job — and party hosting duties — from longtime chief Graydon Carter. Since assuming host duties, Jones has faced steep competition on the party circuit from people like Madonna and Beyoncé and Jay-Z, though their parties are late-night affairs and are where stars make their final stop after spending a chunk of the night at Vanity Fair.

Just got word that Vanity Fair has disinvited The New York Times from covering their annual Oscars party. They said it "feels like the Times has already run their coverage of the VF party this year," they said. I guess we did!https://t.co/xZUWpbQnJH — choire (@Choire) February 22, 2019

My apologies to the New York Times reporter who has been disinvited from the @VanityFair Oscar party because of my and @brooksbarnesNYT’s reporting. You’re welcome to come to my apartment to watch with me & my kids. Not a single brand exec will be there! https://t.co/MkRfkyARaA — katie rosman (@katierosman) February 22, 2019

I have decided not to attend this year’s Vanity Fair Oscars party in light of their decision to ban the @NYTimes on account of their very legitimate reporting. The decision to ban the Times because of critical reporting is incongruous with journalistic values VF claims to uphold. https://t.co/cv0l3nGo9c — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) February 22, 2019