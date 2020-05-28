Nick Offerman Selling Comedy Specials Online to Benefit America's Food Fund

The multi-hyphenate and podcast host will donate 100 percent of sales of a trio of comedy specials to help feed populations left vulnerable amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nick Offerman is joining the fight to keep America fed.

The multi-hyphenate has put three of his comedy specials for sale on his website with 100 percent of the proceeds going to America's Food Fund. The organization launched in partnership between Leonardo DiCaprio, Emerson Collective, Apple and the Ford Foundation to ensure that all people have reliable access to food, a necessity that has become scarce for many residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The specials include the debut of a new special titled Full Bush, described on the site as "a brand spankin-new, never-before-seen broadcast special" about "the manners by which we modern Americans might pursue a lifestyle that can only be described as "Full Bush." It was filmed at the Chicago Theatre and runs 90 minutes.

Also on offer: 2019's Summer of '69: No Apostrophe which is a collaboration with wife Megan Mullally described as "an entirely melodic and ribald pageant which might give you some chuckles and, more importantly, inspire some romance in your life"; and 2014's American Ham, Offerman's first special that includes his "10 tips for delicious living." The latter was filmed at New York's Town Hall and runs 79 minutes while 69 is 80 minutes. All specials are available for $5 to rent or $11 or $11.99 to buy.

Offerman is coming off a well-received turn stretching his acting chops in a rare dramatic turn on Alex Garland's Hulu limited series Devs. His other collaborations with Mullally include the book The Greatest Love Story Ever Told and the podcast In Bed with Nick and Megan.