Norman Lloyd Is Surviving His Second Pandemic

The Hollywood Reporter checked in with probably the one person in Hollywood who was alive during the last great global epidemic — the Spanish flu — to see how the 105-year-old actor is holding up.

"Like everyone else, I’m captive in my own house," the star of Alfred Hitchcock’s Saboteur and NBC’s St. Elsewhere said over the phone. "But there’s nothing I need at the moment." Lloyd, who was 4 years old (and in New Jersey) when the 1918 pandemic hit, now lives in Beverly Hills.

