Oscars: Piper-Heidsieck Returns as Event's Exclusive Champagne

Under a long-term partnership, the French house will be making a sixth showing as the official champagne of Academy season.

The 92nd Academy Awards are welcoming back a familiar face — or, one could say, a familiar bottle.

French champagne house Piper-Heidsieck is returning to the Dolby Theatre for a sixth showing as the sole champagne served during the Academy Awards on Feb. 9 as part of a long-term partnership between Piper-Heidsieck and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. For the event, Piper-Heidsieck is paying tribute to cinema with a limited edition magnum bottle that will also nod to the 100th anniversary of Prohibition. The label on the house's signature cuvée brut will be a replica of the one used during the Prohibition era, per Piper-Heidsieck.

"In the 1920s, bootleggers would smuggle Piper-Heidsieck into the United States where it would be secretly served in speakeasys throughout New York City. Now, Hollywood’s biggest stars will get to enjoy the same Piper-Heidsieck Brut during the biggest awards show of the year,” said Piper-Heidsieck's general manager Benoit Collard.

Under the arrangement, Piper-Heidsieck will be poured exclusively at the ceremony, the Governors Ball, the Academy's official after party in the Ray Dolby Ballroom on the top level of the Hollywood & Highland Center, and at Academy events in Los Angeles, New York and London including the Oscar Nominees Luncheon on Jan. 27.

More information can be found here.