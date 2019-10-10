'Parasite' Director Bong Joon-ho Gets Theater (and Beer) Named After Him

To honor the South Korean helmer for his latest release, the Alamo Drafthouse chain has renamed one of its Austin theaters the Bong Joon-ho Cinema.

Bong Joon-ho didn't just win an Audience Award in Austin, Texas, at Sept. 26's Fantastic Fest — he was also gifted a whole theater.

On the heels of his Palme d’Or-winning film picking up yet another prize, officials at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar (also in Austin) dedicated the entire location to the 50-year-old South Korean filmmaker by renaming it Bong Joon-ho Cinema. “In modern classics like Memories of Murder, The Host, Mother and Parasite, director Bong Joon-ho inspires and challenges us with a pitch-perfect blend of humanity, suspense, humor, and craft,” reads a gold plaque posted in his honor.

When The Hollywood Reporter ran into the filmmaker at his Oct. 2 L.A. premiere, he relied on some of that humor to express what the naming means to him. “I was very happy and honored to see it, but I also felt like I am a retired old director,” he said. But seriously, he’s going to do the opposite. “I feel like I have a responsibility to continue making films that deserve that honor.”

For those who can’t make it to Austin, the newly christened Alamo Drafthouse L.A. location is hosting a special tasting on Oct. 8 of “Bong Joon Hops,” a limited-edition beer inspired by Parasite described as a “flavorful, dry-hopped IPA with some haze and plenty of flavor. It is clean with notes of tasty peach flavors from the blend of Loral, Ekuanot and Cascade hops.”

Parasite opens Oct. 11.

