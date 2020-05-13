'Parkland Rising' Doc Set for Virtual Premiere With Assist from Executive Producer Katie Couric

Following two premiere screening events and Q&A discussions, the Cheryl Horner McDonough will be released virtually and in select nationwide theaters.

Parkland Rising — the feature documentary from Cheryl Horner McDonough about teen-led gun reform movement following the Florida tragedy — is set for a series of premiere screening events to honor National Gun Violence Awareness Day and Wear Orange Weekend.

Abramorama and Gigantic! Prods. announced today the ABCinemaNOW national live streaming premiere will take place June 2 (5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET) to coincide with National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Following its debut, executive producer Katie Couric will moderate a conversation with will.i.am, Manuel Oliver, Greg Kahn, McDonough and Manju Bangalore. After that, an encore screening will take place June 5 (4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET) to coincide with Wear Orange Weekend. Jaclyn Corin, Rebecca Boldrick Hogg, Kevin Hogg, Jammal Lemy, Manuel Oliver, Patricia Padauy-Oliver, and John E. Rosenthal will be featured in a panel discussion moderated by Meghna Chakrabarti, host of WBUR's On Point.

Directed by Emmy winning filmmaker McDonough, Parkland Rising focuses on the students of Parkland who, following a shooting tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, incited an international movement to call attention to the need for better gun safety laws. Couric and will.i.am serve as executive producers on the film which features appearances by Jaclyn Corin, Matt and Ryan Deitsch, Emma Gonzalez, Fred Guttenberg, Lauren and David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Jammal Lemy, Patricia and Manuel Oliver, Ronit Reoven, Aly Sheehy, and Sam Zeif. It features music from AJR, Black Eyed Peas, Sammy Brue, Bob Dylan, Michael Franti and Pearl Jam.

Abramorama will then make Parkland Rising available for virtual screenings for two-weeks, beginning June 5.

"This film takes people on a journey and helps them understand what it feels like to be on the inside of a movement, spawned by unimaginable tragedy and trauma," says Couric. "It takes time to unfold, and you can’t watch it without becoming emotionally invested."

Adds will.i.am: “Guns in the hands of disturbed persons are a lethal combination, responsible for the senseless loss of many innocent lives. School shootings, domestic violence, suicides and racially motivated hate crimes are all on the rise, as are the sale of guns to unqualified individuals who should never be allowed to buy or possess a deadly weapon. Out of the Parkland tragedy arose a new generation of activists who are leading the crusade for uniform background checks and licensing laws across all 50 states."