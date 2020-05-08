Want to Dress as 'Tiger King' for Halloween? PETA Has a Costume for You

With “Joe Exotic” already pegged as the likeliest sight at this year’s Oct. 31 celebrations, the animal rights group made its own elaborate version (retailing for $159.99) to mimic his current state: behind bars.

But PETA is ready with its own costume — minus the publicity-hungry, rogue zoo operator's typical ensemble of metallic animal print shirts, skinny jeans and cowboy boots. Instead, the animal rights group is offering — through its online store — a version made to mimic Joseph Maldonado-Passage's current state: behind bars. The costume, retailing for $159.99, includes a blond mullet wig and mustache, a "plush pouncing tiger," a set of jail bars and an orange jumpsuit with the "King" in "Tiger King" replaced with "Killer."

Maldonado-Passage was sentenced to 22 years in a federal prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against one of the documentary's primary subjects, Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue. He also was found guilty of killing five tigers in 2017.

PETA's Brittany Peet, who appears in the docuseries, says: "Tiger King has exposed tiger exhibitors as ghouls who steal cubs from their mothers … and then often discard or kill them when they grow up. This Halloween, PETA will poke some pointed fun at a tiger killer who belongs behind bars, where he can no longer harm a hair on any animal's head."

