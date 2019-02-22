PETA Urges Hollywood to Skip In-N-Out After the Oscars

The animal rights group has sent a letter to showbiz insiders — including Barbra Streisand, Michael B. Jordan and Tyler Perry — urging them to pick Carl's Jr.’s no-meat Impossible Burger over In-N-Out’s Double Double after the awards show.

Cruising through the In-N-Out drive-thru after any big awards show, whether it be the Oscars, Emmys or Golden Globes, has become something of an unofficial tradition in Hollywood. It's actually such a thing that People posted a photo gallery last month titled, "Stars Take Their Award Show Appetites to In-N-Out Burger," complete with 26 images of everyone from Julia Roberts to Aziz Ansari indulging in burgers and fries. Many of those images are from Oscar night inside Vanity Fair's exclusive Oscar party, where the mag is famous for handing out In-N-Out burgers to hungry A-listers.

Just days before Sunday's Oscars, PETA has confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that it has sent out letters to Hollywood "elite" asking them to rethink the post-awards practice and skip In-N-Out in favor of Carl's Jr. The latter fast food chain recently added a 100% plant-based burger to its menu, the Beyond Famous Star burger. PETA says the letters were sent to Hollywood insiders, even those who may not need the reminder, people like vegetarian nominees Alfonso Cuarón and Willem Dafoe, as a way to curb meat eating.

Others said to have gotten the letters via their representatives, per PETA, included some expected to be at Sunday's show including Barbra Streisand, Michael B. Jordan, Tyler Perry, Awkwafina, Chadwick Boseman, Sarah Paulson, Daniel Craig, Constance Wu, Pharrell Williams and Keegan-Michael Key. The pro-animal organization says that every person "who goes vegan spares nearly 200 animals every year daily misery and a terrifying death — and reduces his or her own risk of suffering from heart disease, obesity, cancer, strokes and numerous other ailments."

"As California's wildfires showed us all, our planet is in crisis, and the meat industry is adding fuel to the fire," says PETA senior vp Lisa Lange. "By wrapping up Oscars night with a delicious vegan burger, Hollywood's brightest stars can set a shining example and show how easy it is to make Earth and animal friendly choices at mealtimes."

THR reached out to In-N-Out for comment and has not heard back as of press time.

But a rep for Beyond Meat — the plant-based meat company headquartered in Los Angeles with distribution in more than 35,000 grocery stores, hotels, restaurants, universities, stadiums and other locations — did get back THR to say that they've already received support from boldfaced names in Hollywood. The company's just-launched Go Beyond campaign counts athlete, celeb investors and ambassadors including Kyrie Irving, Snoop Dogg, Jessica Chastain and others. The Beyond Famous Star burger was recently served by Snoop Dogg at his pre-Grammy party.

"We know that Oscar's weekend can be an exciting but hectic time, and we're thrilled that entertainment icons on-the-go can visit Carl's Jr. to have a delicious and satiating plant-based Beyond Famous Star burger that is better for their health and the environment. It is with forward-thinking partners like Carl's Jr. that we're broadening the appeal and accessibility of plant-based meat," says Beyond Meat's senior communications manager Allison Aronoff.

Below is PETA's full letter sent to industry insiders.

Greetings from PETA!

We know all those inspiring Oscars speeches get everyone thinking about the things we can do to create positive change, so we have an easy suggestion for your first post-ceremony act.

We know heading to In-N-Out Burger is something of a tradition after the ceremony—but our planet is in crisis (remember how our beloved state was on fire just a few months ago?), and since animal agriculture is responsible for more environmental destruction than the entire transportation sector, we're suggesting an alternative: Carl's Jr. for the Beyond Burger.

So many people look up to you, so will you please help us spread the word on social media about healthy, Earth- and animal-friendly, easily accessible plant-based options and take part in the single most effective way to reduce your environmental impact?

Eating vegan makes us all winners. We hope to see you at Carl's Jr.! And remember: Ordering without cheese and mayo makes it vegan.

Enjoy!

Best wishes,

Rachel Stotts

Celebrity Relations Manager, PETA