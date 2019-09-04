Mayor Pete Buttigieg Talks Climate Change and Gun Reform During Endeavor Impact-Hosted Event

The roundtable with WME clients was live streamed to the agency's offices in Las Vegas, Nashville, New York and San Francisco.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg made a campaign stop in WME's Beverly Hills headquarters last week for an open discussion with agency staff and clients.

Game of Thrones and Narcos star Pedro Pascal posted a photo of himself with the Democratic presidential candidate taken inside the Endeavor Impact-hosted event, where Buttigieg participated in a roundtable discussion with WME clients followed by an employee Q&A that was live streamed to agents and executives in satellite offices in Las Vegas, Nashville, New York and San Francisco.

A source tells The Hollywood Reporter that topics included climate change Washington's stance on sensible gun reform. The appearance came just days ahead of Buttigieg releasing his comprehensive plan to meet climate change.

The Buttigieg showing is the latest in a series of meetings the agency has hosted for various candidates including Senator Cory Booker, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Senator Michael Bennet, Beto O’Rourke, Andrew Yang, Governor Jay Inslee, and Rep. Eric Swalwell. Endeavor Impact supports all employee, client and business social impact-related activities with a focus on the following such areas as equality, democracy, inclusion and sustainability.