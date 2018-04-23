"Phenomenal Women" Gather in Hollywood for Diversity Dinner

Maya Angelou's "Phenomenal Woman" was first published in 1978. It's a poem that has resonated with countless women through the decades, including Oprah Winfrey who once called it a "life-defining" piece of poetry.

Top executives from ICM Partners can also be added to that list as organizers borrowed the title to create a theme around a celebratory dinner where diversity and inclusiveness were on the menu. On April 18, the group gathered at Beauty & Essex in Hollywood to share a meal and conversation while toasting the efforts and initiatives being put in place to create a more diverse business. The dinner series kicked off in 2016 but this year's installment marked the first to carry the theme "Phenomenal Women." (ICM has been a leader in the movement as it was the first prominent agency to announce a pledge to reach 50/50 gender parity by 2020.)

The guest list included studio executives, producers, lawyers, publicists, casting directors and a music journalist. Attending were Kathryn Tyus Adair, Stephanie Allain, Vanessa Anderson, Nicole Brown, Debra Martin Chase, Kim Coleman, Suzanne de Passe, Channing Dungey, Jamila Hunter, Niija Kuykendall, Connie Orlando, Gail Mitchell, Yvette Noel-Schure, Nina Shaw, Vikki Thomas, Samantha Vincent as well as ICM Partners' Andrea Nelson Meigs, Ava Greenfield, Mari Davies, Lorrie Bartlett, April King, Yves Pierre, Danielle Beckford and Dana Sims.

The full version of Angelou's "Phenomenal Woman" — also published as part of a collection of her work in 1995 by Random House — is below.

Pretty women wonder where my secret lies.

I’m not cute or built to suit a fashion model’s size

But when I start to tell them,

They think I’m telling lies.

I say,

It’s in the reach of my arms,

The span of my hips,

The stride of my step,

The curl of my lips.

I’m a woman

Phenomenally.

Phenomenal woman,

That’s me.

I walk into a room

Just as cool as you please,

And to a man,

The fellows stand or

Fall down on their knees.

Then they swarm around me,

A hive of honey bees.

I say,

It’s the fire in my eyes,

And the flash of my teeth,

The swing in my waist,

And the joy in my feet.

I’m a woman

Phenomenally.

Phenomenal woman,

That’s me.

Men themselves have wondered

What they see in me.

They try so much

But they can’t touch

My inner mystery.

When I try to show them,

They say they still can’t see.

I say,

It’s in the arch of my back,

The sun of my smile,

The ride of my breasts,

The grace of my style.

I’m a woman

Phenomenally.

Phenomenal woman,

That’s me.

Now you understand

Just why my head’s not bowed.

I don’t shout or jump about

Or have to talk real loud.

When you see me passing,

It ought to make you proud.

I say,

It’s in the click of my heels,

The bend of my hair,

the palm of my hand,

The need for my care.

’Cause I’m a woman

Phenomenally.

Phenomenal woman,

That’s me.