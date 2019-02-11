Piper-Heidsieck Is Gifting Oscars' Best Actor, Actress Nominees a $2,000 Bottle of Champagne

Piper-Heidsieck Champagne has announced details for its exclusive partnership with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences for the 91st Oscars ceremony, including the special gift doled out to best actor and actress nominees.

Piper-Heidsieck is giving Oscar-nominated talent another reason to pop bottles as this awards season drips closer to the history books.

The French champagne house is returning to the Academy Awards on Feb. 24, marking Piper-Heidsieck's fifth year in a long-term partnership with Hollywood's biggest night. As part of the deal for the 91st Oscars ceremony, Piper-Heidsieck's limited-edition magnum is custom made for the Oscars and features the brand's signature cuvee brut. It will be poured exclusively at the awards ceremony inside the Dolby Theater and at the Governors Ball, the Academy’s official Oscars afterparty in the adjacent Dolby Ballroom. In addition, Piper-Heidsieck champagne will be poured at Academy events in Los Angeles, New York and London.

During the ceremony, 1,500 bottles (or 8,500 glasses) will be served including Cuvee Brut Limited Edition Magnums, Rare 2002 and Rare 1998 Magnums. About the nominees: All best actor and best actress nominees have been gifted a bottle of Rare Le Secret ($2,000). Piper-Heidsieck bottled 1,000 magnums of Rare Le Secret and each bottle is marked with a specific number from the collection.

“We are extremely proud of our five-year partnership with the Oscars and are particularly excited to be pouring Piper-Heidsieck Brut for the 91st ceremony,” said Benoit Collard, general manager for Piper-Heidsieck. “This bottle represents the eternal union of the Red and the Gold — the glamour of the red carpet and the prestige of the gold statuette. These symbols have been the source of inspiration for the limited edition bottle created especially for the Academy. This Champagne, bottled in Reims and enjoyed in Los Angeles, is the very expression of the universal magic of cinema, to which we are paying tribute.”