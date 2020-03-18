Playboy's Next Print Magazine Will Be Its Last for 2020 — Maybe Ever

The news was announced today via Medium from the company's CEO who says that the iconic publication will be moving to a digital-first schedule, a decision that was accelerated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A new Playboy magazine is being published this week — both on newsstands and as a digital download — and it will be the last one this year.

In a lengthy letter posted Wednesday on blog platform Medium by Ben Kohn, CEO of Playboy Enterprises, he details the decision and outlines his plans for the iconic publication moving forward. It remains unclear if the magazine ever will return to newsstands.

"Playboy is many things to many people. A magazine to many, a lifestyle to many more, an apparel brand, a membership club and even, according to some, 'a corruptor of our youth.' But throughout the past 66 years, one thing has remained constant: our commitment to free expression and breaking taboos, leaning into discomfort, helping audiences express and understand their sexuality, and advocating for the pursuit of pleasure for all," writes Kohn, who worked as a financier before taking on a leadership role at the company and taking it private in 2011. "We will move to a digital-first publishing schedule for all of our content including the Playboy Interview, 20Q, the Playboy Advisor and of course our Playmate pictorials. In 2021, alongside our digital content offerings and new consumer product launches, we will bring back fresh and innovative printed offerings in a variety of new forms – through special editions, partnerships with the most provocative creators, timely collections and much more. Print is how we began and print will always be a part of who we are."

Print magazines have been struggling for years, since the 2008 recession and Playboy has not been immune to those shifts in audience engagement as many subscribers have moved to digital platforms, but Kohn says the current coronavirus pandemic accelerated Playboy's plans to press pause on the publication of the print product which he says has only been able to reach a small subset of their audience. "We are also immensely proud of our revamped quarterly magazine that is inarguably one of the most beautifully designed print offerings on the market today. But it’s no surprise that media consumption habits have been changing for some time – and while the stories we produce and the artwork we showcase is enjoyed by millions of people on digital platforms, our content in its printed form reaches the hands of only a fraction of our fans," he writes. "Last week, as the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic to content production and the supply chain became clearer and clearer, we were forced to accelerate a conversation we’ve been having internally: the question of how to transform our U.S. print product to better suit what consumers want today, and how to utilize our industry-leading content production capabilities to engage in a cultural conversation each and every day, rather than just every three months."

Read his full blog post here.

More to come ...