PMK*BNC Talent Publicist Nicole Perez-Krueger Exits to Launch New Company (Exclusive)

Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey, a longtime client of Perez-Krueger, is among the new clients at align PR along with Lea Michele, Jameela Jamil, Lauren Conrad and Tiffani Thiessen.

Publicist Nicole Perez-Krueger has aligned with a new calling in her career: to run her own company.

The veteran talent rep has exited PMK*BNC to launch align PR, a public relations, branding and strategic networking services firm. Publicist Diandra Escamilla has also joined the company, which is expected to grow with additional hires and clients.

Clients of align include Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey; actress, author and singer Lea Michele; actress and activist Jameela Jamil; YouTube star Emma Chamberlain; The Talk host and Dancing With the Stars vet Carrie Ann Inaba; fashion designer and New York Times best-selling author Lauren Conrad; actress, author and cooking show host Tiffani Thiessen; Boris Kodjoe; Nicole Ari Parker; Roselyn Sanchez; Eric Winter; Janel Parrish; and country music artist Jana Kramer. Align also reps lifestyle clients including Camila Alves, Dorit Kemsley, A-list stylist Micaela Erlanger, DryBar founder Alli Webb, Emily Current and Meritt Elliott (aka Emily and Merritt) who founded The Great.

Perez-Krueger made the move to align after having spent nearly eight years at PMK*BNC. Prior to that, she spent close to two decades at Rogers & Cowan.

Her exit is just the latest in a number of changes on the Hollywood publicity landscape, the most recent coming just weeks ago when it was announced that veteran PR executive Joy Fehily would be exiting PMK*BNC to segue to talent management, representing her client Seth MacFarlane and his various business and philanthropic interests.