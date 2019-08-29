President Donald Trump to Appear at Beverly Hills Fundraiser During Emmys Week

Tickets for the Sept. 17 fundraiser in Beverly Hills go for as much as $100,000 per couple as part of President Trump's re-election efforts organized by Trump Victory.

During a press briefing on the White House lawn three weeks ago, President Donald Trump responded to a question about the influence his rhetoric had on America's gun violence epidemic in the wake of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

"Hollywood is really terrible," he answered. "You talk about 'racist.' Hollywood is racist. What they're doing, with the kind of movies they're putting out, it's actually very dangerous for our country. What Hollywood is doing is a tremendous disservice to our country."

Trump then boarded Air Force One en route to a series of high profile fundraisers in the Hamptons, which wound up netting his re-election campaign $12 million despite the wave of protests that swirled around one of his hosts, billionaire Stephen Ross.

Now comes word that Trump has scheduled a swing through California as part of his re-election efforts with stops in San Francisco and Beverly Hills, the latter of which will mark his first appearance in town after his controversial Hollywood remarks. The 90210 event, scheduled for Sept. 17, also happens to fall during Emmy week when the city will be abuzz with various events celebrating the TV business, something Trump frequently comments on.

The evening event is hosted by Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, RNC co-chairman Tommy Hicks Jr., campaign manager Brad Parscale and Trump Victory finance chairman Todd Ricketts. It's a pricey event, too, with tickets starting at $1,000 and going to $100,000 per couple (for a photo opportunity and VIP reception). No address has been given for the event.

According to Politico, Trump has a luncheon planned for San Francisco earlier in the day, and then on Sept. 18, he'll head further south to San Diego for another campaign stop. The Beverly Hills outing will mark Trump's second fundraiser in the area in 2019. He was hosted at an event in April when close to 200 people turned out.