Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg Poses Inside Tom's One Hour Photo, Credits Kacey Musgraves

The businessman and politician played the part of a L.A. hipster on Saturday by posing inside a portrait studio made famous by Kacey Musgraves, all in the name of supporting local business.

He may be a wealthy presidential candidate, but Mike Bloomberg found one of the most cost effective ways to get a new profile pic taken by a professional photographer: Bloomberg hit up Tom's One Hour Photo Lab in L.A.'s Koreatown on Saturday and posed for the viral star photographer.

One of Bloomberg's staffers confirmed the visit today, offering that the former New York City Mayor has long supported small businesses like Tom's as well as "millions of immigrants who are entrepreneurs" like Tom's owner, Hiep Tuong, a photo entrepreneur who also goes by Tom Tuong.

The photographer and business owner became famous thanks to Kacey Musgraves after the country music superstar happened upon the shop last August while looking for a photo lab to develop some film with her photographer sister. She ended up posing in his vintage portrait studio and posting their collaboration on her social media platforms — even going so far as to create an Instagram account for him and encouraging fans and followers to visit the shop.

Since then, business has been strong and his follower count is nearing 100,000 thanks to high-profile clients like Brie Larson, Maude Apatow and YouTuber Tyler Oakley who have passed through his doors. Now comes Bloomberg.

The 77-year-old detailed the visit, sparked after his "team said I needed a new profile picture. So we stopped by @tomsonehourphotolab in LA. I want to thank Tom’s owner, Hiep Tuong, for getting my good side — and thanks to @spaceykacey for discovering this place so I could too," Bloomberg explained.

The posts, which contains multiple photos and a video, shows Bloomberg grinning next to a smiling Tuong as well as posing against a sky blue backdrop with white puffy clouds. In the clip, Tuong helps arrange Bloomberg's arms on a column to get the right pose.