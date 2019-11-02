Producer Hawk Koch Reveals the Story Behind His Unique Name

Born Howard W. Koch Jr., the former Academy president — and now author of a memoir — reveals how a rabbi helped him differentiate himself with a unique moniker.

What's in a name? Not much, unless you're Hawk Koch. The 73-year-old producer of such films as Wayne's World and Primal Fear — and now the author of Magic Time: My Life in Hollywood, a memoir about his four decades in the business — was born Howard W. Koch Jr., after his father, the much-admired producer of The Manchurian Candidate and Airplane!

As if living in his dad's shadow wasn't hard enough, there was a third Howard Koch in Hollywood: the one who co-wrote Casablanca. So, 23 years ago, at age 50, this Howard Koch adopted his childhood nickname — Hawk — as his official moniker. "I met this amazing rabbi," Koch tells Rambling Reporter, "and he said, 'Did you know hawks can see a squirrel a half-mile away? Wouldn't it be great if you could see the panoramic of your life and the detail at the same time?' I thought, 'Wow, that would be great.' "

Still, Koch hasn't been able to completely escape his dad's shadow: In 2012, he was elected president of the movie Academy, Howard Sr.'s old job. They're the only father and son ever to run the organization.

