Producer Mark Canton to be Honored by Arthritis Foundation

The Arthritis Foundation has its mind set on honoring producer Mark Canton and Dr. Daniel J. Wallace. The duo have been selected to take the stage to receive Jane Wyman Humanitarian Awards at “Spend an Evening in a New York State of Mind," the organization's upcoming Champions for a Cure Gala on April 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

In a statement about his award, veteran executive-turned-producer Canton singled out the Jennifer Aniston-starrer he produced, Cake, because of its storyline involving chronic illness. “Making the film, about a person in chronic pain was so revealing about the extreme challenges that people with arthritis face every day,” Canton said. “When I spoke with these children who don’t know, from one day to the next, if they will even be able to attend school, it strengthened my resolve to help them. I am so proud to accept this award and support the Arthritis Foundation.”

Canton, who has held top posts at Warner Bros. and Colombia TriStar Motion before seguing to the Canton Company and, now, Cinelou Films, is known for such credits as the 300 franchise, Letters to Juliet, Mr. Church, Den of Thieves and the TV series Power.

Wallace is board certified in internal medicine and rheumatology. His academic efforts include having served as chief of rheumatology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Century Hospital and City of Hope. He is currently clinical professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “My practice involves seeing people every day and helping them to live the best life possible,” said Wallace. “I’ve been involved with the Arthritis Foundation for many years and know how much they are doing to make a difference to help my patients.”

“The Arthritis Foundation is changing lives in every community,” said Phillip Hain, L.A. executive director. “We have to remind people that more than 54.4 million Americans have a doctor-diagnosed form of arthritis, of which 2.4 million live in California, and that over 300,000 children under the age of 16 have some form of juvenile arthritis. The economic burden of $304 billion per year, made up of direct medical expenses and lost wages, affects us all.”