Publicist Joyce Sevilla Found Dead in West Hollywood

Her death brought sadness in Hollywood on Thursday as many learned of her passing: "Reciprocity, fun, loudness, generosity, gregarious, full of character, full of heart. We have lost a legend."

Entertainment and nightlife publicist Joyce Sevilla was found dead Wednesday night in her West Hollywood apartment, multiple sources have confirmed. She was believed to be 47.

A public information officer at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that a death had occurred on the 1300 block of Harper Avenue in West Hollywood (where Sevilla is known to have lived). "No suspicious activity or foul play is suspected," said the officer, adding that no other information was available. THR also has reached out to the Los Angeles County coroner.

Sevilla's death sent shock waves through Hollywood on Thursday as the news found its way to friends and former colleagues, with many taking to social media to share their love of the publicist, known by her nickname "Golden Lady." She had recently returned from a birthday trip to Grand Cayman in the Caribbean, where she swam with dolphins and stingrays and celebrated a love for travel.

Social media strategist Wynter Mitchell Rohrbaugh posted that Sevilla's death left her heartbroken. "I thought she was whatever moxie truly is. The personifcation of it even," wrote the longtime friend. "Joyce had your back. She was going to step up for you. She was going to make sure you were present for the don’t miss this and also the let’s text for no reason at midnight. She was going to give to those who went without. She had soul and a soul. ...

"She was there for the little moments, there for the big moments, and we made sure to support her in any way possible. Last time I saw her, we did the I will see you but I need to talk to you. And in a flurry of Yes girl and of course and I love you she was a bronzed blur and I knew I’d see her again. It’s Joyce. Reciprocity, fun, loudness, generosity, gregarious, full of character, full of heart. We have lost a legend."

For the past two years, Sevilla headed her own entertainment marketing and publicity firm, Sevilla Strategic Communications, per LinkedIn. In January 2018, The Wrap announced that she was departing as head of U.S. publicity at Rembrandt Flores' Entertainment Fusion Group. She had spent 10 years there.

When she struck out on her own, Sevilla counted the Hollywood venue The Sayers Club, the fan experience company 1iota Productions and Beem Networks among her first clients. She was known to work in the nightlife and restaurant space, as well as being an expert in event PR and brand and influencer campaigns.

"From years of being on the front lines working events and launching new brands, having my finger on the pulse allows me the advantage of always staying a step ahead. My agency will offer a fresh, forward-thinking and multidimensional approach that will get us to the finish line first," Sevilla had said.

At EFG, she worked with such clients as Tinder, DeLeon Tequila, Marquee Dayclub, Rolling Stone, Playboy and the Coachella-adjacent Neon Carnival.

Sevilla attended Villanova University and received a bachelor's degree in communications and began her career working for Jive Records, where she cut her teeth with such mega acts as Britney Spears, *NSYNC and Backstreet Boys.

On her Instagram bio, Sevilla, who went by the handle "GoldenLadyLA," quotes William Shakespeare from A Midsummer Night's Dream: “Though she be but little, she is fierce.” As of Thursday night, a tribute had appeared at her doorstep on Harper Avenue with candles, flowers and the quote taped to her door.