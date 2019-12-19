'Queer Eye' Castmembers to Host Elton John's Oscar Viewing Party

Sir Elton John has a date with four of the stars of Queer Eye on Feb. 9.

The legendary performer, who inspired Taron Egerton's Golden Globe-nominated performance in Rocketman, has drafted Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk to serve as hosts for his 28th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party. They join honorary chairs John and husband David Furnish at the helm, though its unclear where the fifth Queer Eye star, Antoni Porowski, will be. Also taking the stage will be the British actor, singer-songwriter and Brits Critic Choice Award winner Sam Fender, who has been tapped to perform.

The Oscars viewing party event will once again take place in West Hollywood Park, serving as a benefit for the Elton John AIDS Foundation. IMDb and Neuro Drinks are serving as presenting sponsors, with the former once again streaming its annual IMDb Live during the party with co-hosts Aisha Tyler and Dave Karger.

"Each year we are blessed to have incredible artists do what they do best at our party and this year will be another special night not to miss. Given we have some of the wonderful hosts of Queer Eye at our party, we all wanted to use the event to raise funds for our work with LGBT communities around the world, many of whom are 20 times more vulnerable to the disease than their straight peers. AIDS isn’t over until no one gets left behind," John said Thursday in a statement.

Cadillac, M&M’s Chocolate Candies, Gilead Sciences and M•A•C Viva Glam are partnering with the foundation as the evening’s co-sponsors.