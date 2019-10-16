Rachel Bloom, Mandy Moore and Brandy to Perform at Thespians Go Hollywood Gala

The Thespians Go Hollywood gala — a Los Angeles event put on by the Educational Theatre Foundation to support financial access and equity in school theatre education programs — has rounded out its program with the addition of performers Rachel Bloom, Brandy, Merle Dandridge, Megan Hilty, Jennifer Kumiyama, Mandy Moore and Matthew Morrison.

Nia Vardalos and John Stamos are hosting the event, which will pay tribute to Tony legend Bernadette Peters who is being honored with the Craig Zadan Theatre for Life Award. The gala will take place Nov. 18 at Avalon Hollywood. The award is named after the late producer Zadan, who received the award posthumously last year along with producing partner Neil Meron during an emotional event in North Hollywood that saw a slew of A-listers perform on the same stage as high school students.

The host committee for the fourth annual Thespians Go Hollywood is headed by Meron with Warner Media's Robert Greenblatt. Said Greenblatt in a statement with today's news: "Come and help support the arts and theatre in high school — it changed my life!"

Other notable names on the host committee include Sara Bareilles, Kristin Chenoweth, Harry Connick, Jr., Harvey Fierstein, Victor Garber, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lauren Graham, Sean Hayes, Kenny Leon, Seth MacFarlane, Audra McDonald, Debra Messing, Dolly Parton, Stamos, Marlo Thomas, Vardalos and Renee Zellweger. The Educational Theatre Foundation was launched November 2017 as the philanthropic arm of the Educational Theatre Association, home of the International Thespian Society.