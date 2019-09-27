7:00am PT by THR Staff

'Rambo' Publicist Solicits "Deranged" Blurbs From Film Critics

"Don't mean to put words into your mouth," she wrote in an email to reviewers while offering up her own suggestions, including "relentlessly savage" and "a bone-brushing blast."
Yana Blajeva/Lionsgate

Critics have been struggling to find anything nice to say about Sylvester Stallone's Rambo: Last Blood, which opened Sept. 20 (a "massively enlarged prostate of a film," Peter Bradshaw described it in The Guardian). Luckily for reviewers, though, a publicist working on the movie is offering her own suggestions for blurbs.

"The studio is very much looking for quotes," she wrote in an email sent to critics who attended a screening. "If you enjoyed the film and would like to offer one, here are some examples." She then proceeded to proffer "Absolutely deranged, a must see," "Shit gets ridiculously barbaric," and "Last Blood is bloody satisfying indeed," adding that Lionsgate was particularly interested in phrases like "RELENTLESSLY SAVAGE" and "A BONE-CRUSHING BLAST."

"Don't mean to put words into your mouth," the publicist closed her request, "just offering some input." Indeed.

