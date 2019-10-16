Robert Osborne-Owned Oscar Fetches $50,000 at Washington Auction

Osborne, the longtime "Rambling Reporter" columnist for The Hollywood Reporter, was a beloved figure in Hollywood and known to collect movie and awards memorabilia throughout his career.

A 1936 Oscar statue awarded to art director Richard Day for 1935’s The Dark Angel and owned by iconic Academy expert Robert Osborne fetched $50,000 at auction from an unknown buyer.

The Oscar, sold by Grant Zahajko Auctions Oct. 10, was part of a museum-size stash of memorabilia owned by Osborne. It's unclear how Osborne came to own the statue, and it was not the only piece of Academy history that he had in his possession at the time of his death. (Osborne passed away in 2017 at the age of 84.)

Another key item in the auction was Osborne’s personal copy of his 1979 book, 50 Golden Years of Oscar: The Official History of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. For decades, Osborne snagged the autographs of Oscar-winning talents, eventually collecting 383 signatures in the book, which sold for $12,500. Another big seller was a fully authenticated, autographed photo of Babe Ruth from the 1942 film The Pride of the Yankees which earned a winning bid of $11,250.

A second collection of Osborne's belongings will hit the blocks Nov. 7. Additional information can be found here.

Grant Zahajko, owner of Davenport, Washington-based Grant Zahajko Auctions, previously told The Hollywood Reporter that the collection came to him through Osborne's nieces, who live in the area. A native of Washington, Osborne was born in the tiny town of Colfax.