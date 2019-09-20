Robert Redford, Nicole Kidman and Uma Thurman Set for Prince Albert of Monaco's Ocean Gala

Prince Albert II of Monaco has assembled a starry program for his upcoming gala. Robert Redford, Nicole Kidman, Uma Thurman, Andy Garcia, Gwen Stefani, Andrea Bocelli, Robin Thicke and Kool & the Gang have confirmed attendance for the 3rd Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean.

The fundraiser, for the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, will take place Sept. 26 closing out a week of events dedicated to ocean health and preservation. Redford will be honored for his career and commitment to environmental protection while Kidman, Thurman and Garcia are set to serve as "Masters of Ceremony." Stefani, Bocelli and Kool & the Gang will perform for guests and Thicke will headline the after party in the private lounges at Casino de Monte-Carlo where it's expected to last until dawn.

"Above all, the ocean is a vital component for our global balance. It represents 97% of its biosphere. It is host to the majority of living species, produces most of the oxygen we breathe, regulates our climate and generates 60% of the ecosystem services which enable us to live. Sadly, however, the ocean is also symbol of our irresponsibility. It suffers all the damage we inflict on our planet," said Prince Albert in a statement. "That’s why this year’s Gala for the Global Ocean in Monte Carlo is so important. Let us hope that together we will be able to lay the foundations for a humanity built on respect for the sea and the planet."

But there's one more celebrity who is expected to make a guest appearance: Sophia AI. Also known as Sophia the Robot, the human-looking creation who actively tweets to her 137,000 followers, will take the stage along with the human stars.

All proceeds from the Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean and its auction will support the Foundation’s Global Ocean initiatives, including the development of marine protected areas, the protection of threatened marine species, the mitigation of the impact of climate change and acidification on the Ocean as well as and the fight against plastic pollution. The Foundation has donated more than 55 million euros to initiate or support more than 470 projects around the world.

