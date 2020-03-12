Rogers & Cowan/PMK Implements Work-From-Home Policy

No timetable has been given for how long the company's 350 employees will be working remotely as leaders work closely with medical experts to assess the latest coronavirus updates.

Following similar moves by the industry's leading talent agencies CAA, UTA and ICM, top Hollywood publicity firm Rogers & Cowan/PMK has instructed employees to work from home amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the details with R&C/PMK leadership Thursday afternoon. The shift means that 350 staffers across the company's network of outposts in New York, Los Angeles, London, Miami and Nashville will be working from home for the foreseeable future. No timetable has been given at this time.

Per chairman Cindi Berger, the leadership team at the company "will determine office by office needs so that we can fully support our clients. We are going to provide everyone with an update throughout the coming days based on the World Health Organization and medical experts we are consulting with." Added chairman of entertainment Alan Nierob: "Our main interests are that our employees should feel they have a comfortable and safe environment in which to work, and that our high standards of servicing our clients continue to be met."

Many companies, particularly those in major cities like New York, L.A. and Seattle that have been affected by the virus, have shifted to work-from-home options for employees. Though many leaders, like Berger, were quick to point out that it's not out of panic but rather out of "an abundance of caution." During a press conference with city leaders Thursday, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said now is the time for "common-sense measures" during what he's now calling a "critical period" to help flatten the spread of the virus.

Other coronavirus-related news on Thursday included the closing of Disneyland, the temporary shuttering of Broadway shows and live entertainment venues like L.A.'s Center Theatre Group, and the postponement of NCAA March Madness.