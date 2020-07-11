11:00am PT by Chris Gardner
Rose Byrne Has Spent Quarantine Making Banana Bread With an Occasional Assist From Partner Bobby Cannavale
Onscreen, Rose Byrne is turning heads as Gloria Steinem on FX on Hulu's Mrs. America and as a Kellyanne Conway type in Jon Stewart’s Irresistible from Focus Features.
Offscreen, she's been isolating in Brooklyn with partner Bobby Cannavale and their two kids, trying her hand at a popular pandemic activity — making banana bread.
"There's been a lot of baking going on, a lot of baking," Byrne says during an interview to discuss her role in Stewart's film, a character she calls a "political animal." "I put a plantain in the banana bread, though, and it was so dry. Even the kids were like, 'I don't want any.' But that's what happens when you live with a Cuban: There are plantains all around."
Something that turned out just right? Byrne's herbal-remedy drinks, aka penicillin cocktails.
Accidentally put a plantain in the banana bread. quite dry #crushingit
