Rose Byrne Has Spent Quarantine Making Banana Bread With an Occasional Assist From Partner Bobby Cannavale

Offscreen, the couple have been isolating in Brooklyn with their two kids, trying their hand at a popular lockdown activity.

Onscreen, Rose Byrne is turning heads as Gloria Steinem on FX on Hulu's Mrs. America and as a Kellyanne Conway type in Jon Stewart’s Irresistible from Focus Features.

Offscreen, she's been isolating in Brooklyn with partner Bobby Cannavale and their two kids, trying her hand at a popular pandemic activity — making banana bread.

"There's been a lot of baking going on, a lot of baking," Byrne says during an interview to discuss her role in Stewart's film, a character she calls a "political animal." "I put a plantain in the banana bread, though, and it was so dry. Even the kids were like, 'I don't want any.' But that's what happens when you live with a Cuban: There are plantains all around."

Something that turned out just right? Byrne's herbal-remedy drinks, aka penicillin cocktails.

A version of this story first appeared in the July 8 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.