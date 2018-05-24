Rose McGowan on Possible Harvey Weinstein Arrest: "We Are One Step Closer to Justice"

McGowan, one of the first women to speak out against the disgraced mogul, has released a statement, standing with "fellow survivors."

Rose McGowan is speaking out following reports that Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities on Friday in New York.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed news that Weinstein would be facing arrest following a probe into allegations of sexual misconduct by the Manhattan District Attorney's office and the NYPD.

He's expected to be charged with assaulting Lucia Evans, who told investigators that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004, and further, the NYPD is believed to be investigating a rape allegation by Paz de la Huerta, who has charged that Weinstein forced himself on her in her Tribeca apartment in 2010. Weinstein has continually denied any allegations of nonconsensual sex.

Upon hearing the news, McGowan released a statement through her new London-based representative Richard Hillgrove. She says, "I, and so many of Harvey Winestein's survivors, had given up hope that our rapist would be held accountable by law. Twenty years ago, I swore that I would right this wrong. Today we are one step closer to justice."

McGowan attended the 1997 Sundance Film Festival in support of three indie films. She met with Weinstein in his hotel room for what she thought would be a regular business meeting to discuss her career, but it ended with a hot tub encounter during which she said she was raped by Weinstein.

McGowan's statement continues: "We were young women who were assaulted by Weinstein and later terrorised by his vast network of complicity. I stand with my fellow survivors. May this give hope to all victims and survivors everywhere that are telling their truths."

McGowan sat down with THR earlier this month and, at the time, she did not seem as hopeful that Weinstein would actually face prison time for his alleged crimes. "People do have to gather evidence, and that takes time. But if two women pointed somebody out that stole our purses, he'd be arrested. So how many women does it take to say he stole us? He stole our careers, stole our lives, stole our reputations. He stole how my family treats me, how men treat me, he stole all that."