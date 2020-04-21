Rose McGowan to Release Debut Album 'Planet 9': "Art Heals"

The actress-turned-activist announces the release of the long-gestating music project as the next step in her journey that has also included the book 'Brave.'

Rose McGowan is readying for her next act: releasing a debut music album titled Planet 9 this Friday.

The actress, activist, author and filmmaker announced the news today on her website in a brief blog post, offering details about the album that she's been working on for five years. She calls it a "truly international work of art," created and directed by her and completed in collaboration with DJ Falcon, underground Parisian duo Punishment, David Sitek, mixer Michael Patterson and Stuart White, and mastered by Paul Logus.

McGowan performed pieces of the album during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2019 and has released portions of it here and there while she was shaping the final product. "I’d always loved using my voice, it was my favorite part of performing," writes McGowan, who had been forced to press pause on various commitments while serving as a leading voice in the #MeToo movement that led to the conviction of Harvey Weinstein. "I know this, art heals."

McGowan writes that she will not be performing tracks from the album live — "I am not trying to be a pop star" — but she wants listeners to be able to meditate on the sounds and be transported to a different place. The album will be available on digital platforms and 20 percent of all sales on Bandcamp will benefit COVID-19 relief.

Read her full statement below.

I’m Rose McGowan and for a long time, I worked in a strange place called Hollywood. Being an actress was my day job, but behind the scenes I was honing my skills as a multi-media artist, writer and thought leader. After realizing I’d worked on sets for over 57,000 hours, I knew it was time to assert my own voice, so I directed a short film called Dawn which was nominated for the Sundance Grand Jury Prize. After Dawn, I began a three-year writing project, my book, Brave. While writing about my life and thoughts on society, I needed to create art that would be soothing. I’d always loved using my voice, it was my favorite part of performing.

When I was a small child going through tough times, I created a utopian world in my mind and I named it Planet 9. I felt safe on this invented planet of mine. I also used to wonder what sounds existed on my planet. As life went on, I forgot about how special my planet was, I forgot I could go there in times of trouble. Six years ago, astronomers found a new planet they named Planet 9 — it’s the new planet that demoted Pluto to a star. Holy s---! They found my Planet 9! Around the same time, I met some French electronic musicians, and I decided to make music that has the power to lift your spirit. I know this, art heals. Planet 9 takes you on a very special journey. I am not trying to be a pop star, I will not be performing this album. By using my knowledge of cinema sound design, I carefully created the sounds and words for a better place, an unknown world in our own mind that we can all travel to. Planet 9 is an artistic endeavor that I hope will help others meditate in a unique way.

Let go, come to Planet 9.

RM