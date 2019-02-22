Roseanne Barr to Sit Down on Oscars Night With Rabbi Shmuley Boteach for "Intimate" Discussion of Israel Trip

Barr will sit down with her spiritual advisor and 'Jewish Journal' editor in chief David Suissa for “Roseanne & Rabbi Shmuley in Israel: An Intimate Account of a Life-Changing Journey" at Morry’s Fireplace in Los Angeles.

Roseanne Barr has plans on Oscar night, and her schedule does not involve any of the starry, red-carpet laden afterparties. The former TV star will sit down with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach — a longtime confidante, spiritual adviser and supporter who helped guide her through the next phase of her life after being fired from her ABC show Roseanne in May 2018 — in her first public conversation following a recent trip to Israel.

The talk, “Roseanne & Rabbi Shmuley in Israel: An Intimate Account of a Life-Changing Journey," will take place at 8 p.m. Sunday in Los Angeles at Morry’s Fireplace, a lounge-style event space on Pico Boulevard that seats approximately 120 people. Boteach organized the talk which will be moderated by Jewish Journal editor in chief David Suissa.

According to a press release about the event, Barr and Shmuley will deliver a behind-the-scenes account of the trip they took together, during which they toured the country and spoke to Israel's legislature. “Roseanne and I had a blast in Israel. We didn’t have a free minute as we met Israel’s leaders, toured the great Biblical lands of Judea and Samaria, and discovered every stone of Jerusalem,” said Boteach. “Most importantly, we voiced strong opposition to the anti-Semitic BDS movement, which seeks Israel’s destruction. We will continue to do so.”

Tickets for the event are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

After exiting Roseanne, the 66-year-old has been active on YouTube, where she's amassed 107,500 subscribers. The Oscars night discussion follows another event held last September when Barr sat down with Boteach and Suissa to discuss atonement and repentance on the eve of Yom Kippur at the Saban Theatre in Los Angeles.