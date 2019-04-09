Ryan Murphy Sets Movie Adaptation of Hit Broadway Musical 'The Prom' at Netflix

Ryan Murphy took center stage at New York's Longacre Theatre Tuesday night to host a charity performance of 'The Prom,' ahead of which he revealed his intention to make a movie version of the hit musical.

Last November, shortly after The Prom opened at New York's Longacre Theatre, The Hollywood Reporter's chief theater critic David Rooney singled out a tidbit about the show that makes it stand out in the often challenged theater landscape. "Any musical that makes it to Broadway these days without a familiar movie source or a popular jukebox score is an achievement," Rooney noted. "So this original story is a rainbow unicorn that wins points right there."

That rainbow unicorn has scored another coup, this time courtesy of Ryan Murphy who plans to give the piece a fairytale Hollywood ending: He's going to make The Prom into a movie with Netflix.

Murphy announced the news Tuesday evening in New York City when he appeared onstage at the Longacre as host of a special charity performance benefitting causes close to his heart: the Hetrick-Martin Institute, GLAAD and the Trevor Project. It was a starry night at the theater, too, with Sarah Jessica Parker, Glenn Close, Jane Krakowski, Ben Platt, Gus Kenworthy, Sandra Bernhard, Laura Dreyfuss, Janet Mock, Matthew Morrison, Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Andrew Rannells, MJ Rodriguez, Christian Siriano and Trevor CEO Amit Paley, among many others, all in the audience with Murphy.

The Prom dances around the relationship between an Indiana teenager (Caitlin Kinnunen) who wants to bring her girlfriend (Isabelle McCalla) to her school's big dance. Instead, they're banned from attending only to see a cast of Broadway eccentrics band together to help fight the injustice. Prom is based on an original concept by Jack Viertel with a book by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Beguelin. Casey Nicholaw directed and choreographed the show. The show's producers Bill Damaschke, Dori Berinstein and Jack Lane were all there Tuesday night along with Nicholaw, Sklar, Martin and Beguelin.

A longtime LGBTQ+ supporter — and prolific creator of inclusive projects like Pose, The Normal Heart, Glee and many more — Murphy was so taken by the show that he not only decided to host the event but to adapt the show as the first movie project announced under his groundbreaking Netflix deal. He confirmed the news on Instagram, driving home what he said from the stage — that he's bringing the creative team with him for the film adaptation.

"The Prom is one of the most uplifting, heartfelt and special musicals I have ever seen on Broadway. It's truly an original that celebrates the underdog and says in a loving spectacular way that LGBTQ rights are human rights. I feel a special connection to it because it's set in Indiana, and that's where I grew up, too," posted Murphy, a native of Indianapolis. "I'm bringing producers Bill Damaschke and Dori Berinstein and the amazing creative team with me — Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, Tony Award winner Bob Martin, Tony award nominee Matthew Sklar and Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin. See it first at the Longacre Theatre. It has a musical score that will leave you singing for days, a hilarious and moving book and some of the most show stopping direction, choreography and performances I've ever seen on Broadway."

Its unclear if Murphy will develop The Prom as a directing vehicle or if he'll just produce. What is known is that its still the early stages of development as the Emmy winner's Netflix slate is filling up quickly. He's shepherding the series The Politician starring Ben Platt (debuting Sept. 27), Ratched starring Sarah Paulson, and Hollywood. He also has experience on the Great White Way, having produced the recent run of Mart Crowley’s The Boys in the Band starring Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Charlie Carver, Robin De Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington and Tuc Watkins.

Following Murphy's hosting duties, the cast took over to deliver a special performance of the show. In addition to Kinnunen and McCalla, the show stars Brooks Ashmanskas, Beth Leavel, Christopher Sieber, Michael Potts, Angie Schworer, Courtenay Collins, Josh Lamon, Mary Antonini, Courtney Balan, Jerusha Cavazos, Gabi Campo, Cara Cooper, Shelby Finnie, Josh Franklin, Sheldon Henry, Fernell Hogan, Joomin Hwang, David Josefsberg, Becca Lee, Wayne "Juice" Mackins, Kate Marilley, Vasthy Mompoint, Anthony Norman, Drew Redington, Jack Sippel, Teddy Toye, Kalyn West and Brittany Zeinstra round out the cast.

In closing out his review, THR's Rooney praised the ensemble, which he said "sells it all with irresistible verve, making this a small-scale crowd-pleaser that sends you out with a smile."