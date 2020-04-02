Ryan Tedder Set for Verizon's 'Pay it Forward Live' Streaming Series

The initiative is part of an effort to aid small business owners amid the coronavirus pandemic to the tune of $2.5 million.

Ryan Tedder has a date to pay it forward today.

The Grammy-winning songwriter, producer and lead singer of OneRepublic is the next featured artist to join forces with Verizon as part of the recently-launched streaming entertainment series Pay it Forward Live. He'll perform tonight from his home on a livestream at 5 p.m. PST and 8 p.m. EST on Verizon's Twitter, Yahoo! and Fios Channel 501. The event is part of Verizon's coronavirus initiative to aid small businesses.

Tedder follows Dave Matthews, who kicked it off with a home concert last week before passing the baton to a Fortnite match between DJ Marshmello and FaZe Clan's Nate Hill earlier this week. "As we’re all feeling right now, small businesses are a huge part of our daily lives," said Tedder in announcing the news. "I’m grateful that I am able to take part in an initiative to help lessen the impact of this crisis."

Over the course of Pay It Forward Live, viewers are encouraged to tag local businesses while doing what they can to support them. Verizon will donate $10 to support small businesses — up to $2.5 million — when the hashtag #PayItForwardLive is used. Verizon Business is also supporting small businesses by preparing meals for healthcare workers as part of a program with New York City restaurants and six area hospitals.

That initiative supports both restaurant workers and hospital staff on the front line. Meals are doled out seven days a week in April at no cost to hospitals or employees. Ordering and delivery is managed by Grubhub, which donated its services. Participating restaurants include Blue Restaurant, Bella Notte, Dino, Dosa Royale, Locksmith Bar and Mimi Cheng’s. Medical centers receiving food include Maimonides Medical Center and Hospital for Special Surgery.

"Healthcare workers are physically and emotionally putting themselves on the front line of the fight against COVID-19," said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business Group. "And for small businesses — especially restaurants — the impact of social distancing is real. This is an opportunity to bring these groups together, providing a purpose and resources to continue supporting restaurants, and a small gesture of thanks and comfort for hospital and emergency workers in New York City."

Tedder can next be seen on NBC's Songland, in which he serves as a producer and mentor. The competition show returns April 13.