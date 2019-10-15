SAG-AFTRA's Patron of the Artists Awards Adds Leonardo DiCaprio, Awkwafina

The Nov. 7 event will include performances and presentations by the trio along with Melissa Benoist, Norman Lear, Shirley MacLaine, Wé McDonald, David Oyelowo and Paul Rudd.

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Patron of the Artists Awards is shaping up to be a starry night.

The organization already announced that at its 4th annual benefit — set for Nov. 7 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills — would honor Jennifer Aniston, Ava DuVernay, Greg Berlanti and Mark Ruffalo. Now comes word that the awards event will feature performances and presentations by Leonardo DiCaprio, Awkwafina, Melissa Benoist, Cynthia Erivo, Norman Lear, Shirley MacLaine, Wé McDonald, David Oyelowo and Paul Rudd.

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Patron of the Artists Awards is an annual fundraiser that benefits the organization's emergency assistance and free educational programs for SAG-AFTRA artists. Sponsors for the event include City National Bank, Focus Features, Amazon Studios, Netflix and United Airlines.

