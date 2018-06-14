Sandra Lee Pledges to Find Baker for Same-Sex Couples After Supreme Court Ruling

The domestic guru and longtime girlfriend of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says she'll find a new baker "who appreciates your commitment" for any couple denied services after the court ruled in favor of a baker who refused to make a cake for a same-sex pair.

On June 4, the Supreme Court delivered a narrow ruling in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips, who cited religious beliefs in his refusal to bake a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

The decision didn't sit well with many entertainment people, and now Sandra Lee, the domestic guru and longtime partner of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, confirms to THR that she will help any same-sex couple that is denied services by a bakery of their choice to find a new baker “who appreciates your commitment and loves you for who you are.”

The ruling was particularly upsetting for Lee, who is currently in Denver, Colorado, where she’s filming a Halloween special — the holiday has long been a favorite and one of her entertaining specialties — because she has many LGBTQ friends, and she currently has a personal commitment to bake two cakes for a male couple for their respective celebrations in New York and London.

Lee won’t stop with the oven, however. “Flowers too, for that matter!” she tells THR. “Same with Halloween. Enough of this nonsense.”

A version of this story first appeared in the June 13 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.