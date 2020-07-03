Santa Monica's Pacific Dining Car Auctions Assets as Restaurant Shuts Down

The beloved industry staple was forced to close mid-June as the latest dining casualty of the pandemic, with items ranging from bar stools to the iconic bull statue to Purell hitting the block.

It’s the end of the road for Santa Monica’s Pacific Dining Car.

Management announced that the Westside staple — known for steak, lobster, martinis and a devoted industry following (also as host for 12-step recovery meetings) — was forced to close in mid-June due to COVID-19, becoming the latest restaurant casualty of the pandemic. “We’re deeply grateful to our staff and customers for nearly 30 years in business on the Westside,” reads a statement issued on behalf of management, who add that they are actively working to reopen the downtown L.A. location, founded nearly 100 years ago.

Soon, there will be nothing left at the Santa Monica location — literally — as its innards hit the auction block and sold in a swift procession. Everything from booths and bar stools to cutting boards and curtains was purchased, with top-dollar sales courtesy of Pacific Dining Car’s art collection. Dogs painted as people fetched $3,025 while the iconic Pacific Dining Car bull on the exterior sold for $2,525. In a sign of the times: A Purell dispenser received 10 bids and eventually sold for $30.

