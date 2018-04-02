Saudi Crown Prince Books Entire Four Seasons Hotel for L.A. Stay

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and his entourage are taking over the entire hotel this week for their stay, which includes a dinner with Rupert Murdoch.

Booking a hotel room at Four Seasons Los Angeles Beverly Hills on a week night is usually as easy as a couple of clicks of the mouse. Not this week.

The star Doheny Drive property — a home away from home for Hollywood insiders as the hotel plays host to dozens of film and TV junkets as well as major events such as the annual BAFTA Tea party — is fully booked Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night.

Sources confirm to The Hollywood Reporter that Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and his entourage have reserved the entire hotel for their L.A. excursion., a visit that marks the Crown Prince's first trip to the city.

Multiple hotel sources declined to comment on the Crown Prince's hotel stay. A rep for the hotel did not return THR's request for comment. A reservations associate confirmed that the hotel was fully booked this week with rooms only becoming available on Friday evening, April 6.

Hotel rooms at the 16-story Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills (not to be confused with Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel on Wilshire Boulevard) start at $625 per night. There are a total of 285 hotel rooms, of which 185 are guest rooms and 100 are luxury suites. The presidential suites alone go for north of $10,000 per night.

One guest told THR that they encountered the Crown Prince's security team in the week leading up to his trip and that they had planned to move hotels in order to avoid the crush that was coming. This weekend, there were signs posted in some areas of the hotel that were only in Arabic for the prince and his guests.

Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit — part of a three-work tour of the U.S. to firm up business plans and promote sweeping changes back home — comes just a few months after Saudi Arabia confirmed that it would be lifting its 35-year ban on public cinemas. As previously reported, the country’s General Entertainment Authority is holding a major summit at the Four Seasons where government ministers and investors will discuss the path to develop Saudi’s entertainment industry.

Before that, however, the Crown Prince is heading to Bel Air Monday night for a private dinner party at the home of Rupert Murdoch. The co-executive chairman of 21st Century Fox is understood to have also invited Disney CEO Bob Iger and Warner Bros. chairman Kevin Tsujihara.

News of the Saudi Crown Prince's Four Seasons stay was first reported by The Wrap.