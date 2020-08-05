Seth Rogen's 'American Pickle' Gets Virtual Premiere With Star-Studded Guest List

HBO Max and WarnerMax hosted a virtual premiere event Tuesday night for the platform's first feature film release, An American Pickle, and though you couldn't actually see all of the stars in the room, dozens were there to check out Seth Rogen's dual performance.

Adapted by Simon Rich from his 2013 New Yorker piece Sell Out, American Pickle stars Rogen as Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling laborer who immigrates to America in 1919 with dreams of building a better life for his beloved family. One day, while working at his factory job, he falls into a vat of pickles and is accidentally preserved in brine for 100 years. When he finally surfaces in present day Brooklyn, he meets up with his only surviving relative, also played by Rogen.

Prior to the premiere, Rogen joined producing partner Evan Goldberg in delivering opening remarks. The two showed up after the screening to partner with director Brandon Trost and writer Rich in a conversation moderated by Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley.

Guests included Maya Rudolph, Zoey Deutch, Paul Feig, Jason Reitman, Ava DuVernay, James L. Brooks, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Noah Galvin, Busy Philipps, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, Ilana Glazer, Abbi Jacobson, Jay Ellis, Nick Kroll, Natasha Rothwell, Ben Schwartz, Cobie Smulders, Peter Gallagher, Alyssa Milano, Chloe Grace Moretz, Lea DeLaria, Rob Corddry, Jason Blum, Chloe x Halle, Adam Shankman, Elijah Wood and many others. Pfeiffer Consulting curated the guest list for the event, presented with support from 42 West.

As has become the trend during the pandemic, virtual guests had real-life treats to enhance the movie-going experience. This one featured a "Pickle Box" from Taste Catering & Design that included fresh sour pickles from The Pickle Guys in New York, a Pickleback Whiskey Shot, make your own Knish kit, heirloom cucumber seeds with planting box, and snacks.

In support of the event, HBO Max made a pair donation to help support organizations amid the COVID-19 pandemic: NYC Health + Hospitals and Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen's HFC, a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to care for families facing Alzheimer's.