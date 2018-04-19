Shailene Woodley, Storm Reid and 'Riverdale' Stars Set for Honors at Empathy Rocks

Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation will also be honored at the 10th annual event organized by Children Mending Hearts.

Children Mending Hearts — the nonprofit founded by filmmaker couple Lysa Heslov and Oscar winner Grant Heslov — is going with a girl power theme for its milestone 10th annual Empathy Rocks event on June 10. The honorees list includes Shailene Woodley, A Wrinkle In Time breakout Storm Reid, Riverdale pair Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch, and Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation.

Proceeds from Empathy Rocks, which will be held at a private residence in Bel-Air, will benefit CMH, which offers art and service learning programs to schools and community centers throughout Los Angeles County to inspire empathy in children. The event is presented by title sponsor Vintage Grocers. Live musical performances and additional celebrity guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

Lysa Heslov explained that 2018 marks "an important moment" for their organization as well as the country and the world. “We are thrilled to honor these multi-talented actors and activists who have helped raise the collective voices of women and who share our organization’s vision of building a more just and inclusive society for everyone,” she said. “As our nation continues to confront the challenges of prejudice, bullying and violence, Children Mending Hearts celebrates the work of our honorees who are using their voices, talents and influence to help change the world.”

Woodley will receive CMH’s “Hero for Change” award, which honors individuals who put their passion for causes into action to help improve their communities. A noted environmental and climate change activist, Woodley co-founded the All it Takes nonprofit organization.

Reid will receive CMH’s “Hero of the Future” award which recognizes the "strength and moxie of a young individual who embodies the best qualities of a positive role model," according to the organization.

Mendes and Petsch will receive CMH’s ensemble “Cast of Heroes" award in recognition of their efforts as positive and inspiring role models for women.

Lastly, CMH will dole out its “Global Changemakers” trophy to the Born This Way Foundation, which was co-founded in 2012 by mother and daughter Cynthia Germonotta and Lady Gaga. BTWF’s commitment to fostering kindness and creating positive communities reflects CMH’s mission of developing children’s capacity for empathy and understanding. As part of its efforts to empower youth and combat bullying, BTWF recently launched Channel Kindness, a digital platform featuring stories of compassion created by young people nationwide.

