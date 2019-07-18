Siblings Tony and Liz Goldwyn Talk Nudity on Her 'Sex Ed' Podcast: "You Screamed"

The 'Scandal' star and his sister gabbed for 54 minutes about sex on film, what it's like to reveal body parts on camera and the time Liz was in the audience of a Broadway show in which Tony did a full Monty.

Talking with siblings about sex can be awkward, but the Goldwyn kids clearly don't have that problem.

When Liz Goldwyn invited her half brother, Tony, star of Scandal, onto her newish The Sex Ed podcast for its July 2 installment, the two gabbed for 54 minutes. They covered topics ranging from Tony's first love scene on stage (a makeout scene with a man in the play The Sum of Us) and onscreen (opposite Gina Gershon as a sexaholic in Love Matters for Showtime) as well as the time he went full Monty onstage in New York City during a performance of The Water's Edge in 2006.

"You put your scarf over your head, and I think you screamed and covered your face," Tony said with a laugh. "I didn't scream, but you didn't warn me," countered Liz. "There was this woman behind me in the play [and she said], 'You're Tony's sister; didn't you see him naked all the time growing up?'"

While that was certainly not the case, Tony, who recently wrapped a run on Broadway in Network opposite Bryan Cranston, told Liz that baring his body for work has always been a breeze. "I've never had a big problem with it," Tony said. "For me, it's like being an actor — you're kind of exposing yourself in many ways, so when it came to doing it physically, you just go, 'Well, OK.'"

He did admit that after being overexposed once he learned to be more of a prude. He claimed that Showtime released an alternate version of Love Matters in Europe that contained a nine-minute sex scene that featured full-frontal nudity that, per his initial contract, was not to be shown. "I got screwed in that," he said. "I was very cautious after that."

The Goldwyns also covered another dirty word in Hollywood: "nepotism." "People assume we got this leg up," Liz said. Again, not the case: For her first film, Pretty Things, their famous father, movie mogul Samuel Goldwyn Jr., released footage from her grandfather's film Ball of Fire to show in the HBO documentary for a fee rather than give it to her for free. He charged her $100.

Tony appearance on The Sex Ed isn't the only boost the podcast has gotten of late. On HBO's buzzy NSFW series Euphoria, a recent scene featured awkward outsider turned confident performer Kat wearing a custom Sex Ed-branded T-shirt thanks to costume designer Heidi Bivens.

