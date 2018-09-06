Solange, Leon Bridges and Darren Star Confirmed for Hammer Museum's Gala in the Garden

The Hammer Museum is rolling out additional details about its fall fundraising event Gala in the Garden, specifically that Grammy nominated crooner Leon Bridges will take the stage as the headlining act while Solange Ferguson — aka Solange — will serve as a co-chair alongside Darren Star and philanthropist Elizabeth Segerstrom.

As previously announced, the event, which is always a glamorous affair for L.A.'s art and society influencers, will honor Margaret Atwood and artist Glenn Ligon and feature a program that includes speeches by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Michael Chabon and social justice advocate Bryan Stevenson, who will fete Atwood and Ligon, respectively.

Gala in the Garden should have a new energy this year with the addition of international shopping destination South Coast Plaza as the official partner with the Hammer Museum in presenting the evening. Luxury fashion brand Bottega Veneta had served as a longtime partner of Gala in the Garden and its veteran creative director Tomas Maier not only dressed many of the night's A-list attendees but he had a hand in the guest list. Maier departed Bottega Veneta this summer after 17 years with the house.

Also new: Gala in the Garden moves from a Saturday to a Sunday evening and will be held this year on Oct. 14. Some of the ingredients will remain the same, though, including the fact that acclaimed Lucques chef Suzanne Goin will create the menu.

Bridges is hot off the success of his sophomore album Good Thing and he now regularly sells out 10,000-person capacity rooms in cities around the world.

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and visual artist Solange will return to the Hammer after debuting her interdisciplinary video and dance performance piece, Metatronia, there earlier this year. She's also had her work on view at the Guggenheim Museum, the Chinati Foundation in Marfa, Texas, and inside London’s Tate Modern. Among her many honors are Glamour’s Woman of the Year Award, Billboard’s Impact Award, and Harvard University’s 2018 Artist of the Year for her work in music and art.

Segerstrom serves as co-managing partner at South Coast Plaza. As an arts philanthropist, she's involved in institutions such as Carnegie Hall, American Ballet Theatre, the American Friends of Versailles and the Versailles Foundation. She is a member of the Getty’s Pacific Standard Time LA/LA Leadership Council. She sits on the board of directors at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, a leading performing arts institution in Southern California.

Star is best known as the creator and executive producer of popular TV shows Beverly Hills, 90210, Melrose Place and Sex and the City. His current series is Younger which is moving to the Paramount Network.

Last year’s event raised $2.4 million for the museum, which was funneled to the Hammer’s exhibitions and public programs.