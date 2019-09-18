Spring Place Abruptly Cancels Two Emmys Week Parties

Despite booking two events for the night's big show, sources say event planners received letters canceling the affairs, sparking backlash: "We signed a contract."

Check that Emmy invitation carefully; if it says the party is taking place at Spring Place in Beverly Hills, it's not.

The private club, located at 9800 Wilshire Blvd., had booked two Emmy events this month — one for Audi and the TV Academy on Sept. 19 and one for Entertainment Weekly on Sept. 20 — but sources say event planners received letters Sept. 9 canceling the affairs.

“They basically told us that they could no longer hold the party there because of ‘conditions of approval and regulations imposed by the city,’ and because those were not met, they could no longer host events of ‘this size and intensity,’” says one event insider.

Both events were expecting upwards of 300 guests. Expected attendees at the Audi/TV Academy event included nominee Milo Ventimiglia and guests like Rami Malek, Elizabeth Banks and Laura Dern. “It shows a lack of professionalism,” says a source. “We were told our event was a go, and we signed a contract.”

Both parties have been hastily replanned at the more welcoming Sunset Tower.

Adding insult to injury, organizers of one of the canceled events say, is that they found out Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop is hosting an event at Spring Place Sept. 19 where Paltrow will interview Kerry Washington for an episode of Goop and Banana Republic's Women on Top podcast series. Meanwhile Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos hosted a launch event there on Tuesday for Lux — a membership program for suite owners at the Chargers' new stadium, set to open next season — featuring a special performance by DJ Paul Oakenfold.

The Hollywood Reporter checked with the city of Beverly Hills to see what specific regulations may have caused the venue to pull the plug. Public information officer Keith Sterling explained that the city has not imposed "new" restrictions since a May 2018 conditional approval of Spring Place’s request to "permit guest use of, and food and beverage service on, the building rooftops."

Sterling added that Spring Place had more recently requested approval to further expanded rooftop music and increase the number of guests that could be hosted. However, that request was withdrawn by Spring Place on July 2.

Why the club waited so long to inform event planners, however, remains unclear. Spring Place did not return multiple requests for comment. Sterling did note that, at the request of the commission, a Planning Commission Study Session is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 24 to go review facility use at Spring Place.

