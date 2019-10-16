'Star Wars' Co-Stars Adam Driver and Mark Hamill Teamed Up to Find Lost Dog

The actors helped reunite director Leos Carax with his 9-year-old canine in Brussels, where Driver is shooting the helmer's musical 'Annette' with Marion Cotillard.

Adam Driver deserves a big lick across his face. The Star Wars actor was in Belgium shooting a musical with Marion Cotillard — Annette, about a stand-up comic and his opera singer wife — when director Leos Carax's 9-year-old black-and-white dog, Javelot, went missing.

"Everyone was distraught," Driver, 35, says. “I have a dog. And sets mold into family really quickly, and that extends to their family as well.”

So he snapped into action, shooting a video in Brussels' Parc Royal next to a lost dog poster, begging the public to search for the pooch. "We will put you in the movie. We’ll give you chocolate. We’ll christen your child. We’ll do anything as a way of saying thank you" Driver promised on the clip.

Then he sent it to his more social-media-savvy Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill and asked him to tweet it to his 3 million followers. The happy ending: After the video was viewed some 800,000 times, Javelot was spotted at a train station and reunited with Carax. Notes Driver, "Mark is a powerful, powerful guy."

