Stormy Daniels Plots Strip Tour to Promote 'Penthouse' Cover

President Trump shocked when he revealed on an April 26 Fox & Friends segment that his longtime attorney Michael Cohen "represented" him in a "crazy" deal with Stormy Daniels, after previously denying knowledge of the $130,000 payment made to the adult film star who claims she had an extramarital affair with the president.

The news comes too late to be included in Daniels’ highly anticipated Penthouse spread, a move many are viewing as an acknowledgement of her diehard fan base. The adult magazine scored an exclusive interview and photo shoot with Daniels for the May/June double issue (out May 8), and to promote it, Daniels is going all in.

THR has learned that the 39-year-old Daniels will take off on a multicity tour that will include stops at four Penthouse Clubs, kicking off May 7 in Philadelphia. Daniels then stops in Louisiana at two Penthouse locations — New Orleans and Baton Rouge — before stopping in Detroit. The appearances will feature Daniels performing and doing meet and greets with fans during which she will sign merchandise featuring her Penthouse cover of a nearly nude Daniels wrapped in the American flag. THR has also learned that it was important to Daniels that the Penthouse shoot feature her tattoos so her fans knew that it was a new photo shoot.

A rep for the magazine tells THR that demand for the Daniels issue is high and a second printing is already being planned. The magazine estimates readership to total around 350,000.

