Abbey Owner David Cooley Slams Stormy Daniel's Entourage: "This is Not Behavior We Tolerate"

At the end of Stormy Daniels Day during an appearance at iconic gay nightclub The Abbey, the porn star's security detail allegedly walked out on their tab, confiscated cell phones and were rude to media.

Stormy Daniels' security detail blew through The Abbey Food & Bar and whipped up quite a "disaster" of a tornado, this according to West Hollywood's most famous nightlife mogul.

Abbey owner David Cooley posted on his personal Facebook account on Thursday night, claiming that Daniels' bodyguards were rude to patrons, shoved media and walked out on their bill without even tipping Abbey servers. (His comments were also shared on the Abbey's official Facebook account, seen below.) Daniels' appearance at the Robertson Boulevard's infamous LGBTQ watering hole capped off a big day for the porn star in the 90069. At 4 p.m., Daniels appeared at adult retail store Chi Chi LaRue's alongside her attorney Michael Avenatti, West Hollywood Mayor John J. Duran and WeHo City Council members during an official proclamation ceremony designating May 23 as Stormy Daniels Day. She also received a key to the city.

Three hours later, Daniels returned to Chi Chi LaRue's to sign autographs before heading to The Abbey where she was to make another appearance which was originally supposed to last 30 minutes. According to a nightclub rep, Daniels stayed two hours during which she danced with drag queens, gogo dancers and "even made out with a random girl." But the night didn't end well, per Cooley.

He posted a thank you to everyone who came out to his bar to see her, and then he unloaded on the unprofessionalism of her detail. The Abbey CEO and founder posted, "Stormy was a delightful guest and we would have her back any time. Her security detail was a disaster. They were rude to many of our guests, they were aggressive with several of our staff, they were shoving press outside and being generally rude," he wrote. "They also walked out on their bill and didn’t tip their server. This is not the behavior that we tolerate at [The Abbey]."

Cooley also claims that Daniels' security confiscated cell phones from patrons. "We’ve heard from many of you that they were taking your cell phones away. If your cell phone was taken by her security detail, please file a report with the West Hollywood Sheriffs immediately."

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to West Hollywood police and a rep for Daniels for comment.