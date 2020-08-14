With 'Stranger Things' Paused, Gaten Matarazzo Takes Summer Job as Food Runner

The 17-year-old New Jersey native has been spotted helping a Long Beach Island eatery where some of his family members are employed.

Production was underway in March on season four of Stranger Things when Netflix executives pressed pause due to the COVID19 pandemic, but series star Gaten Matarazzo hasn't been sitting at home bored all summer. The 17-year-old went to work on another gig … running food.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed through his rep that the New Jersey native took up a side job by working alongside a few family members at a local restaurant on Long Beach Island as a way to pass the time. But considering that Matarazzo is part of one of the famous TV casts in the business — Netflix reported that 64 million people watched season three in the first four weeks last summer — he did get noticed by some eagle-eyed diners despite the fact that he was incognito in a hat with the majority of his face covered by cloth mask.

