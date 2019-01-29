Super Bowl LIII: Complete Guide to Events and Parties

Hollywood heads to Atlanta for NFL's biggest weekend of the year. Making the rounds on red carpets and stages will be Cardi B, Travis Scott, Ludacris, Migos, 2 Chainz, Shaquille O'Neal, Ciara, Russell Wilson, Ty Burrell and Taran Killam.

Monday, Jan. 28

NFL Play 60 Character Camp

Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd., 9 a.m.

NFL hosts a free Character Camp on the field at Super Bowl Experience Driven by Hyundai before Super Bowl Experience is open to the public for the day. Camp will be attended by 300 predominantly-Hispanic youth from the Atlanta area and led by Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle Anthony Munoz.

Super Bowl Experience Driven by Hyundai

Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd., 10 a.m.

Super Bowl Experience – pro football’s interactive theme park – offers fans a chance to get involved in the festivities surrounding Super Bowl LIII, offering interactive games, youth football clinics, merchandise from NFL Shop presented by Visa, player autograph sessions and more.

Salute to Service Military Appreciation Day

Super Bowl Experience Driven by Hyundai, Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd., 3 p.m.

As part of Salute to Service, the NFL hosts veterans, active duty service men and women and families. The NFL is working with its military nonprofit partners, including Wounded Warrior Project to invite attendees and distribute free tickets.

Super Bowl Opening Night Fueled by Gatorade, Los Angeles Rams

State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Dr., Atlanta, 7:10-8:10 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams photo and interview session with all players and coaches.

Super Bowl Opening Night Fueled by Gatorade, New England Patriots

State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Dr., Atlanta, 9-10 p.m.

New England Patriots photo and interview session with all players and coaches.

Tuesday, Jan. 29



Saquon Barkley and Campbell's Chunky Service Event

Crossroads Community Ministries, 420 Courtland St. NE, 9:30 a.m.

Campbell’s Chunky Soup and the New York Giants running back serve lunch to men and women of Atlanta struggling with homelessness. Campbell’s will donate and distribute 100,000 bowls of soup to Missions for Ministry, a local organization committed to giving back

Special Olympics Unified Flag Football Game

Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd., 1:30 p.m.

The NFL and Special Olympics Georgia host a game at the Super Bowl Experience. The NFL and Special Olympics have teamed up to provide opportunities for athletes of all abilities to ’Play 60’ through the expansion of Special Olympics Unified Flag Football. The 'Play 60' initiative is NFL's campaign to promote youth health and wellness, aimed at encouraging kids to get active for 60 minutes a day.

Super Bowl Experience Driven by Hyundai

Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd., 3 p.m.

NFL-USO Salute to Service

Fort Benning, 5 p.m.

The NFL, USO and Atlanta Falcons host a dinner and fan-fest to honor 2,000+ service members and families. The event features NFL player meet and greets, photo opportunities with Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders and mascot and a NFL Play 60 kids’ zone and a raffle.

Wednesday, Jan. 30

Super Bowl Experience Driven by Hyundai

Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd., 3 p.m.

30 for 30 Screening of Deion's Double Play

Georgia World Congress Center, Building C, Level 1, 3-5:30 p.m.

Film screening and Q&A with Deion Sanders and director Ken Rodgers.

NFL You Can Play

Super Bowl Experience Driven by Hyundai, Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd., 6 p.m.

The NFL works with You Can Play, the LGBTQ educational advocacy org dedicated to ensuring equality, respect and safety for athletes, coaches and fans regardless of sexual orientation and/or gender identity. The NFL, which was the first professional sports league to join the initiative when it launched in 2013, host Atlanta area LGBTQ youth from Chris 180 for a sit down with NFL players for a conversation on LGBTQ rights and inclusion. The session will be facilitated by former NFL player and You Can Play Project's director of professional Sports outreach Wade Davis.

Thursday, Jan. 31

L.A. Stadium Virtual Reality Experience

Super Bowl LIII Media Center, Georgia World Congress Center, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

L.A. Stadium executives present updates on the stadium and entire 298-acre development and allow media to experience the virtual reality model of the new stadium at Hollywood Park, home to Super Bowl LVI.

Pepsi's Rookie Brunch Party

Ritz-Carlton Ballroom, 181 Peachtree St., NE, Atlanta, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Pepsi toasts the 2018 Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year winner at an event hosted by ESPN's Sam Ponder with surprise guest appearances. Also in the building will be Sound Drop artist Bryce Vine who will treat attendees to an intimate performance.

Super Bowl Experience Driven by Hyundai

Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd., 3 p.m.

Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality Super Bowl Town Hall

The King Center, 449 Auburn Ave., NE, 4 p.m.

RISE partners with the NFL and the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) to host its fourth annual Super Bowl Town Hall, “Champions of Change: Tackling Social Justice Together.” NFL players and executives, community leaders and members of the King family will participate in the conversation focused on criminal justice reform. The town hall will be livestreamed by The Undefeated. Jason Reid, senior NFL writer at The Undefeated, serves as moderator.

20th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

Atlanta Symphony Hall at the Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, 7:30 p.m.

The family-friendly, NFL-sanctioned event blends top gospel and contemporary Christian singers along with Grammy-winning artists, NFL players and special guests to give audiences an evening of music and inspiration.

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Dr., 9 p.m.

Presented by On Location Experiences, the concert event series will feature a variety of A-list acts. On Thursday's roster: Ludacris, Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, Metro Boomin, Lil Jon and more. Sponsors include Bud Light, EA Sports, StubHub, ticketmaster and On Location.

Endeavor Lounge

White Oak Kitchen + Cocktails, 270 Peachtree St. NW, 8 a.m.

The agency hosts a VIP, invite-only space daily through Saturday, Feb. 2.

Bootsy Bellows X E11Even Miami's Big Game Weekend

Ravine, 1021 Peachtree St., Thursday, Jan. 31 through Sunday, Feb. 3, 11 p.m.-3 a.m.

The hospitality group hosts a series of party nights in Atlanta featuring Gucci Mane, Tiësto, Chantal Jeffries, French Montana and Kaskade. Gucci Mane performs Thursday. Tickets are available.

2 Chain Reaction

Wish Gallery, 453 Moreland Ave. NE, 7-11 p.m.

Versace and 2 Chainz invite VIP guests for the launch of '2 Chain Reaction,' the Versace sneaker designed in collaboration with 2 Chainz. Specialty cocktails will be curated by Pernod Ricard.

Friday, Feb. 1

Off the Field Players Wives Association Charitable Super Bowl Fashion Show

The Shops Buckhead Atlanta,3035 Peachtree Rd., 11:30 a.m.

A host of NFL athletes are confirmed for the event including Adrian Peterson, Rodney Harrison, Jerome Bettis, William Roberts, Gerald Riggs, Ian Allen, Dewey L. McClain, William Roberts, Marques Colston, Ellis Hobbs, Jordan Richards, Kendrell Bell, Bobby Abrams and Gaston Green among others. Following the fashion show, the mall will host a series of VIP events including an ALBA cocktail mixer hosted by Terrell Owens.

Travis Scott's Planet Pepsi Party

Planet Pepsi, Atlanta

Pepsi is hosting an exclusive, invite-only concert that will be live streamed and feature Super Bowl halftime performer Travis Scott. He joins a list of other Pepsi pre-Super Bowl event performers that includes Bruno Mars, DJ Khaled and Pharrell, among others. As part of the event, Pepsi is partnering with four Atlanta-based artists -- Melissa Mitchell, Janice Rago, Eric Nine and Bigteeff -- to create murals inspired by Atlanta’s local culture. Fans can tune into Pepsi’s social channels for livestream info.

Shaq's Fun House

Live at the Battery, Sun Trust Park, 755 Battery Ave. SE

NBA Hall of Fame inductee turned DJ and all around mogul, Shaquille O'Neal, hosts a traveling carnival-themed musical event featuring performances by Migos, DJ Tiesto, Diplo, Lil Jon, T-Pain and a set by Shaq. In the house: full carnival midway, performance by Mystére by Cirque du Soleil, open bar and food from Atlanta's best-known restaurants. Presented by JBL, additional sponsors include American Express, Coors Light, Babe, Papa John's Pizza, Fiji Water, Grey Goose, Lyft, Patron tequila, Porsche, Reebok Classic and B-R.

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Dr., 9 p.m.

Presented by On Location Experiences, the concert event series will feature a variety of A-list acts. On the Super Friday roster: Aerosmith and Post Malone. Sponsors include Bud Light, EA Sports, StubHub, Ticketmaster and On Location.

Barstool Sports Rough N’ Rowdy 7 Super Brawl

Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave. SE, 6 p.m.

Invite only event for guests over 21.

Bootsy Bellows X E11Even Miami's Big Game Weekend

Ravine, 1021 Peachtree St., through Sunday, Feb. 3, 11 p.m.-3 a.m.

The hospitality group hosts a series of party nights in Atlanta. Tiësto and Chantal Jeffries are on the roster for Friday.

Saturday, Feb. 2

NFL Honors

The Fox Theatre, 660 W Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta, 2:30-7 p.m.

TV personality Steve Harvey hosts the two-hour primetime awards special recognizing the NFL's best players, performances and plays from the 2018 season. Airing on CBS, NFL Honors, which debuted in Indianapolis in 2012, is an annual event hosted from the Super Bowl city the evening before the AFC and NFC champions face off. Music will be performed by vocalist-instrumentalist Spencer Ludwig. The show includes the announcement of The Associated Press' accolades and the latest Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

GQ + NFL's NFL Honors After Party

874 Joseph E Lowery Blvd NW, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

The mag hits Atlanta to host an after party in partnership with the NFL for the league's NFL Honors awards show. Music provided by Taco. Invite and VIP only.

DIRECTV Super Saturday Night

Atlantic Station, 1371 Market St. NW, Atlanta, 8:30 p.m. doors open, concert at 10 p.m.

Foo Fighters headlines this year's installment inside a new high-end entertainment complex. Hip-hop duo Run The Jewels also join the action along with interactive fan experiences and celebrity guests.

Rolling Stone’s Big Game Bash

The Goat Farm Art Center, 1200 Foster St. NW, 9 p.m.

The venue, a former cotton gin factory, will host the mag's event which is presented by Mercedes-Benz and in partnership with LDV Hospitality. Ludacris, Young Thug, Gunna and Lil Keed will perform along with a DJ set by Questlove. Expected to attend are Alyssa Milano, CeeLo Green, Chilli, Ciara, JD Pardo, Jeremih, Kat Graham, Keegan-Michael Key, NeNe Leakes, Quincy Brown, Russell Wilson, Taran Killam, Ty Burrell and others.

Sports Illustrated's "Saturday Night Lights"

College Football Hall of Fame, 250 Marietta St. NW, 9 p.m.

Sports Illustrated returns to Super Bowl weekend by partnering with Talent Resources Sports for a big bash featuring performances by Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, DJ Irie and Dallas Austin. Also available: Guests can participate in a silent auction with some of the world’s most exclusive sports and entertainment memorabilia and experiences like Steve Young’s 49ers helmet, a Prince signed electric guitar, a Peyton Manning Super Bowl game helmet, the 1999 Rams Lombardi trophy and more. Celebrity lounge by Talent Resources Sports, Hyde Sunset and Matthew Gavin Enterprises.

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Dr., 9 p.m.

Presented by On Location Experiences, the concert event series will feature a variety of A-list acts. On the Saturday's Super Bowl Eve roster: Bruno Mars and Cardi B. Sponsors include Bud Light, EA Sports, StubHub, ticketmaster and On Location.

Big Game Big Give

Private estate of Jeff and Carrla Goldstein

The charity gala -- thrown annually in the Super Bowl hosting city -- has raised more than $10 million for worldwide causes. The 2019 edition will be hosted by Ludacris and feature entertainment by the Black Eyed Peas. An Extraordinary Philanthropic Achievement award will be presented to former New Orleans Saints’ Steve Gleason, a leading advocate for ALS patients and research. The event, which is put on by The Giving Back Fund and founder Marc Pollick, will feature gourmet food by chef Matt Marcus. Sponsors include Aston Martin, Cambria, Citi, Life Time, love Your melon, McDermott Will & Emery, Star Tribune, Tito's vodka and USA Today.

Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party

College Football Hall of Fame, 250 Marietta St. NW, 12-4 p.m.

Fanatics — a leading provider of licenses sports merchandise — hosts a party with executive chairman Michael Rubin and featuring a performance by Meek Mill. Other guests will include Ty Burrell, Taran Killam, Gucci Mane, Shaquille O'Neal, Robert Kraft, Peyton Manning and Mitch Trubisky.

Maxim Big Game Experience

The Fairmont, 1429 Fairmont Ave. NW, Atlanta, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Diplo, Future and Jamie Foxx will take the stage at this VIP event, produced by Lagardère Sports and Entertainment and Rooftop2 Productions.

Bootsy Bellows X E11Even Miami's Big Game Weekend

Ravine, 1021 Peachtree St., through Sunday, Feb. 3, 11 p.m.- 3 a.m.

The hospitality group hosts a series of party nights in Atlanta. French Montana performs on Saturday.

Sunday, Feb. 3

SUPER BOWL LIII

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, 6 p.m.

AFC Champion New England Patriots vs. NFC Champion Los Angeles

Rams for the 2019 National Football League Championship and the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Halftime performance by Maroon 5 and Travis Scott. Gladys Knight sings the National Anthem. Tim McGraw will headline the Super Bowl LIII pregame festivities, performing at the NFL Tailgate Party with his new single “Thought About You” televised live on CBS’s Super Bowl LIII Pregame Show, The Super Bowl Today. Earlier in the day Aloe Blacc will perform at the NFL Tailgate Party and will be joined onstage by Atlanta’s David Walker and High Praise for a live performance on CBS.

Bootsy Bellows X E11Even Miami's Big Game Weekend

Ravine, 1021 Peachtree St., 11 p.m.-3 a.m.

The hospitality group hosts its final pop-up featuring Kaskade.