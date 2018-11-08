Sylvester Stallone Acquires 'Rambo V' Imagery for Fashion E-tail Website

On seeing the poster for the upcoming film, which features a graffiti-style stencil of the actor crouching while clutching a sizable hunting knife, Stallone sensed its fashion potential.

This year, the official Sly Stallone Shop opened its online doors to satin boxing robes, sleeveless hoodies and baby onesies, all bearing imagery from across the star's filmography (more Rocky and Rambo, less Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot). The e-tail website recently received a boost from the production company largely responsible for Stallone's second career revival nearly a decade ago via the Expendables franchise, Avi Lerner's Millennium Films. (Stallone's third came with 2015's initial Creed installment.)

On seeing the poster for the upcoming Rambo V, which features a graffiti-style stencil of the actor crouching while clutching a sizable hunting knife, Stallone sensed its fashion potential. "Sly liked the poster so much he said, 'Give it to me!' " says Jeffrey Greenstein, Millennium's president. They duly handed over the rights, and it now sits proudly on a T-shirt available for $30 at slystalloneshop.com.

“Clothing is the first step to building a character,” suggested Stallone back in 2011 when he was first considering launching his own fashion line. As he noted at the time, Rocky was one such figure who benefitted from possessing a distinct style (outside of the ring, we’re assuming). “If he wore white and pleated pants, it would have been a whole different thing.”

