Target of West Hollywood's "Killer Facialist" Speaks Out

Talk about making the most of a shady past.

Back in 2014, Hollywood facialist Dawn DaLuise was arrested and charged with solicitation to commit murder for allegedly putting out a hit on rival aesthetician Gabriel Suarez. (Suarez founded Smooth Cheeks for a primarily male clientele in the same West Hollywood complex as DaLuise, who reportedly treated Christian Slater, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Alicia Silverstone under her old Skin Refinery banner.)

DaLuise was acquitted after nearly a year in jail, and in February opened a boutique at Salon Republic on Wilshire, where she prefers the name “Killer Facials.” Explains DaLuise to THR: “I was branded as a ‘killer facialist’ when I was falsely accused of trying to hire a hitman to off a competitor, [and] I use a special galvanic mask which everyone tells me looks like the Hannibal Lecter mask.”

Now, as news gets out about her rebranding, DaLuise says she hopes to put the past behind her and expand. “It’s my goal one day. I want to take my machine to the East Coast and specifically back home to Florida,” she says, adding that with the sun damage down there “residents need my machine the most, and there aren’t any facialists there who can provide what I do.”

As for Suarez, he says he’s disappointed DaLuise is making light of what has been a challenging situation for him and his family. “I don’t hate her. I don’t even know her, but for her to embrace this dark and maniacal act is sad and offensive. I would like to leave it behind me, and I wish that she would just go away,” he says. “Smooth Cheeks is doing fantastic and I’m overbooked. I’m grateful both that my business is stronger than ever and that she did not succeed. The truth always comes out.”

