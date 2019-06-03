Tony Awards Red Carpet to Pay Tribute to Gay Pride Events

The red carpet outside Sunday night's show at Radio City Music Hall will be transformed to honor World Pride and New York City Pride as curated by Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour.

The red carpet outside this Sunday's Tony Awards in New York City may be a bit more colorful than usual.

To be fair, since Vogue guru Anna Wintour joined the Tony Awards team a few years back to help zhuzh up the festivities on the fashion and carpet front, there's been plenty of rich tones and floral decadence. Expect more this year as The Hollywood Reporter has learned that the Tony Awards red carpet will pay homage to New York City Pride and WorldPride, events which will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots in Manhattan.

It's unclear just how the carpet will be transformed, though rainbow themes would not be a total shocker. Wintour, an avid theatergoer and passionate fan of the Great White Way, did not give anything away but did take a moment to praise the ranks for their collective work this year. "This was an extraordinary, risk-taking year for Broadway," said the editor in chief of Vogue and artistic director of Condé Nast. "Everywhere you looked, fearless politics, inclusive casting, subversive storytelling and radically reimagined classics were dominating the New York stages. I've rarely been as excited and challenged as I was at the theater as I was this year."

The 73rd annual Tonys will be held Sunday at Radio City Music Hall and will be broadcast live by CBS, with James Corden returning as host. June is recognized as Pride Month, with the New York events culminating in a Pride Parade on June 30.