Trump's Hamptons Fundraiser Offered Waiters an Out

Servers were asked in advance by the caterer if they had a moral issue with working the president's function: "Many of the other waiters chose not to work, but even though I'm liberal, I thought it would be interesting."

In the highly competitive world of Hamptons catering, one company, Elegant Affairs, landed three top functions this weekend. Two were controversial Donald Trump fundraisers — the breakfast at the Southampton home of billionaire Steve Ross and a lunch at Sandcastle, the palatial Bridgehampton home of builder Joe Farrell — while the other was a dinner for cosmetic surgeon Andrew Jacono held at the East Hampton waterfront home of Hollywood hairdresser Sally Hershberger. The catering service made the unusual move of contacting the waiters in advance of the fundraisers to ask if they had any moral issue with working the Trump functions.

"Many of the other waiters chose not to work, but even though I'm liberal, I thought it would be interesting," said one young waitress-actress at the Hershberger event who served guests at the fundraisers. "I didn't like the fact that there were MAGA hats, but I was surprised at how nice everyone was.'' An Elegant Affairs spokesperson denied the conversations took place.

This story first appeared in the Aug. 12 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.