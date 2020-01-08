'Unbelievable' Star Kaitlyn Dever's Next Role: Producing a Music Video

The Golden Globe-nominated actress is part of a folk-rock band called Beulahbelle alongside her sister Mady: "I've realized in making this video that it's extremely difficult to get anything done," she says of her first time as a producer.

Twenty-three-year-old Kaitlyn Dever has been acting for more than a decade — before getting nominated for a Golden Globe for her role as a rape survivor in Netflix's Unbelievable and starring in the Globe-nominated feature Booksmart — but right now she's facing the toughest challenge of her career: producing a music video.

She and her sister Mady, 21, are members of a folk-rock band called Beulahbelle (they had songs on the soundtrack of the 2018 Charlize Theron film Tully alongside big stars like The Velvet Underground and Rufus Wainwright), which is about to release its first single.

“I've realized in making this music video, it's extremely difficult to get anything done,” Dever tells Rambling Reporter, before declining to name the title of the track in favor of the big reveal to come. “I’ve always been an actor and that's it. I've never been in the producing world and gotten a taste of what that kind of job takes. Getting someone locked in to DP, then getting everyone on the same dates, and then everyone has to be on the same page with the concept and the budget goes up. I'm dealing with this on a very, very small scale — so small — but it made me realize like, oh, it's too hard making movies.”

Her other realization has been how easily dismissive people are over the content of art without taking into consideration the feat of actually making the thing. “Good lord, it’s hard to make things.”

