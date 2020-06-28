From Face Masks to Disinfectant Spray: Universal Offers Employees Back-to-Work Swag Bag

Earlier this month, the studio began welcoming back staffers to its 400-acre lot after three months of safer-at-home directives.

Universal Studios began welcoming back employees June 15 to its 400-acre lot after three months of safer-at-home directives.

Those returning to work — just as California Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted the ban on film and television productions — were greeted with temperature checks and a swag bag filled with pandemic essentials like two handmade cloth face masks, two bottles of hand sanitizer, two bottles of disinfectant spray, and a device that allows people to interact with surfaces like tables, elevator buttons and doors without making direct contact.

Per a source, all the items were sourced by local trades professionals on the lot as a way to keep people working and not take resources from front line workers. A rep for Universal did not respond to requests for comment.

